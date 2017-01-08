Super Saturday showcases rodeo’s best at National Western

DENVER, Colo. (Jan. 7, 2017) – By Susan Kanode-Super Saturday at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo has been a tradition for rodeo fans for the past six years.

It started on the opening day of the stock show with 10 contestants on the Cinch Jeans World team competing in bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, women’s barrel racing and bull riding. Then during the matinee 10 more competed on the Centurylink’s Colorado team. Four from each team advanced to Saturday evening’s Showdown.

To be part of the World team, contestants were invited to represent rodeos in North Platte, Neb.; Guymon, Okla.; Rapid City, S.D.; Cheyenne, Wyo.; Austin, Texas; Fort Worth, Texas; Calgary, Alberta; Dodge City, Kan.; San Angelo, Texas; and Houston, Texas.

For the Colorado team, three contestants represented the National Western Stock Show Rodeo in each event. Additionally, the following rodeos participated: Loveland; Pueblo, Greeley; Estes Park; Elizabeth; Colorado Springs. To complete the 10-person roster, a contestant was invited to fill a wild card spot.

In the final round of Saturday night’s Shootout, it was one contestant from each team competing head to head for the title. It was no surprise to rodeo fans here to see Richmond Champion take the bareback riding title. He has won this event three out of the six years that it has been held.

This year, Champion came here from his home in Dublin, Texas to compete for the Pioneer Days Rodeo at Guymon, Okla. He advanced to Saturday night’s performance in the final spot and made the most of his opportunity.

“I love Denver,” Champion said. “It’s the first big rodeo of the year and I’ve always done well here, from this event to the pro rodeo, Denver has been really good to me.”

Bull rider Roscoe Jarboe was the big winner on Saturday taking home $11,200 for 24 seconds of work in front of the fans in the Denver Coliseum. Jarboe, from New Plymouth, Idaho was the only man to ride all three of his bulls. Jarboe was competing on the world team as well, representing the Cheyenne, Wyo., Frontier Days Rodeo, which he won last July.

Other winners were steer wrestler Luke Branquinho from Los, Alamos, Calif., who was invited to fill the Colorado team, saddle bronc rider Jesse Wright from Milford, Utah, who competed for San Angelo, Texas, and barrel racer Kellie Collier, from Hereford, Texas, who was on the Colorado team for Pueblo.

The 111th National Western Stock show will see a cross-cultural event in the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza in the Denver Coliseum on Sunday. Performances are at 2 and 6:30 p.m.