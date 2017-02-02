Taylor and Babyflo take Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo by storm

FORT WORTH, Texas (Feb. 1, 2017) – By Susan Kanode – Fallon Taylor is on a mission that got a big boost on Wednesday night at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

The Collinsville, Texas, barrel racer and her great mare Flos Heiress, that Taylor and her many fans know as Babyflo, have made the fastest run of the rodeo through 23 performances. When they made the last turn around a barrel and ran for home, they crossed through the electric timer and stopped the clock in 16.35 seconds.

They took the lead in the second round by a nearly half of a second and the overall standings by nearly two-tenths. The seven-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier and 2014 world champion is looking good for a title here.

Taylor and Babyflo placed fifth in the first round with a 16.64. That earned them a $2,429 paycheck. When they came back for the second round, they were the second duo on the ground and made a flawless run.

“It was really, really good,” Taylor said. “She just felt super. She’s such a cool mare and so much fun. All I have to do is sit on top of her and smile.”

Taylor has a lot to smile these days. A personal journey of fitness has seen her change her eating habits and work out with personal trainer Daniel Sullivan from Dallas. She credits her new habits for making a “drastic change” on her performance in the arena.

Always competitive, she has a “lofty goal” of competing in a fitness competition in Puerto Rico at the end of April.

But before she does that, Taylor will be back here on Saturday night, hoping to earn a championship that would be very welcome, especially since she has never won this rodeo which is just an hour and a half from her home.

Taylor was returning to Collinsville Wednesday night with a very big smile on her face after her success here. She will spend two days there, return here and then drive all night to Nolensville, Tennessee where she is putting on a barrel racing clinic.

With just five more performances before Saturday night’s finals, contestants that expect to be competing Saturday night are making their way back here from rodeos in Rapid City, South Dakota and San Angelo, Texas. There are still those left to compete and that list includes bareback rider, Tim O’Connell, from Zwingle, Iowa who was last year’s champion here and is the reigning world champion.

The 121st Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo continues Thursday with rodeo performances at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

The following are unofficial results from Wednesday at the World’s Oldest Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, February 1, 2017.

Twenty-Second Performance

Bareback Riding: 1, Kenny Haworth, Orofino, Idaho, 82 points on Western Rodeos’ Time Square. 2, Joel Schlegel, Burns, Colo., 79.5. 3, Casey Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 75. 4, Nick Gutzwiler, Edwall, Wash., 74.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 6.3 seconds. 2, Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 12.9. 3, Trey Green, Edgewood, Texas, 13.9. 4, Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala., 14.5.

Team Roping: (two times) 1, Tyler Waters, Stephenville, Texas, and Tyler Magnus, Mason, Texas, 5.3. 2, Chase Wiley, Charlotte, Texas, and Martin Lucero, Stephenville, Texas, 6.6.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, 77.5 points on Western Rodeos’ Basket Case. 2, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 77. 3, (tie) Brady Nicholes, Hoytsville, Utah, and Cole Hatcher, Filer, Idaho, 76.5.

Tie-Down Roping: (three times) 1, Newt Bruley, Willow Lake, S.D., 9.7 seconds. 2, Matt Peters, Oral, S.D., 13.7. 3, Keaton Newman, Herriman, Utah, 18.5.

Barrel Racing: 1, Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas, 16.52 seconds. 2, Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas, 16.54. 3, Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo., 16.84. 4, Sammi Bessert, Grand Junction, Colo., 16.89.

Bull Riding: 1, Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas, 80 points on Red One. 2, John Pitts, Panama City, Fla., 78.5. 3, Lane Lasley, Conway, Ark., 76. 4, Cole Echols, Huntsville, Texas, 71.5.

Twenty-Third Performance

Bareback Riding: 1, Devan Reilly, Sheridan, Wyo., 77 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Liberty Stand. 2, Wesley Cole, Goodwell, Okla., 76.5. 3, Kenny Haworth, Orofino, Idaho, 73.5. 4, Casey Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 72.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Jon Laine Herl, Goodland, Kan., 4.8 seconds. 2, Ty Lang, Montrose, Colo., 5.4. 3, Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta, 5.9. 4, Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta, 6.4.

Team Roping: 1, Garrett Tonozzi, Fruita, Colo., and Bret Tonozzi, Loma, Colo., 5.2 seconds. 2, Joe Beaver, Okeechobee, Fla., and McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla., 6.4. 3, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, and Rich Skelton, Llano, Texas, 6.7. 4, Kelsey Phillips, Rough Rock, Ariz., and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas, 14.5.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Samuel Kelts, Millarville, Alberta, 80 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Momentum Shifter. 2, Martin Joyce, Juntura, Ore., 71.5. 3, Laramie Collins, Woody, Calif., 69. 4, Luke White, Lincoln, Calif., 67.

Tie-Down Roping: (three times) 1, Todd Brown, Lamar, Colo., 10.0 seconds. 2, Taylor Smith, Hobbs, N.M., 19.9. 3, Rody Ballard, Combine, Texas, 21.10.

Barrel Racing: 1, Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas, 16.35 seconds. 2, Dena Kirkpatrick, Post, Texas, 16.56. 3, Kim Schultze, Larkspur, Colo., 16.67. 4, Jessica Frost, Ropesville, Texas, 16.80.

Bull Riding: no qualified rides

Current Leaders

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, (tie) Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., on Rafter G Rodeo’s Biscuit and Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho, on J Bar J Rodeo’s Bar Bandit, 83 points. 3, Kenny Haworth, Orofino, Idaho, 82. 4, Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La., 81.5. 5, (tie) Grant Denny, Minden, Nev., Justin Miller, Billings, Mont., and Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah, 81. (second round) 1, Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., 87 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Freckled Frog. 2, Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas, 83.5. 3, (tie) Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho, and Zachariah Phillips, Gillette, Wyo., 81. 6, Justin Miller, Billings, Mont., 80. (third round) 1, Clements, 87.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Night Fist. 2, Wyatt Denny, 84 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Wolverine. 3, Brown, 83.5. 4, Rutherford, 83. 5, Kelly Timberman, Mills, Wyo., 81. 6, (tie) Rio Lee, Tucson, Ariz., Dent, and Nelson, 80.5. (total on three) 1, Dent, 248. 2, Nelson, 244.5. 3, Rutherford, 243.5. 4, (tie) Wyatt Denny and Clements, 241.5. 6, Miller, 237. 7, Timberman, 230.5. 8, Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore., 230.

Steer Wrestling: (second round) 1, Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 3.9 seconds. 2, (tie) Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., and Garrett Poston, Winnsboro, Texas, 4.1. 4, (tie) Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah, Cameron Morman, Glenullin, N.D., and Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., 4.2. (total on two) 1, Etbauer, 8.1. 2, Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif., 8.3. 3, Parrott, 8.6. 4, (tie) Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., Thomas, and Harmon, 9.5. 7, Wade Sumpter, Fowler, Colo., 9.7. 8, Jon Laine Herl, Goodland, Kan., 10.3.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, and John Robertson, Polson, Mont., 4.5 seconds. 2, Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas, and Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas, 4.6. 3, Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil, 4.7. 4, Chase Wiley, Charlotte, Texas, and Martin Lucero, Stephenville, Texas, 4.8. 5, (tie) Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M., and Brady Norman, Springer, Okla., and Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., 5.1. (second round) 1, Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Jade Corkhill, Fallon, Nev., 4.3 seconds. 2, (tie) Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, and B.J. Digger, Three Rivers, Texas, and Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz., 4.4. 4, Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif., and York Gill, Stephenville, Texas, 4.5. 5, Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D., and Cesar del la Cruz, Tucson, Ariz., 4.7. 6, (tie) Dan Williams Jr., Standish, Calif., and Caleb Twisselman, Santa Margarita, Calif., and Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., and Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb., 4.8. (total on two) 1, Rogers and Petska, 9.7. 2, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, and John Robertson, Polson, Mont., 10.5. 3, Bird and Cardoza, 10.6. 4, Teixeira and Gill, 10.7. 5, Driggers and Nogueira, 10.9. 6, Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., 11.0. 7, Chase Wiley, Charlotte, Texas, and Martin Lucero, Stephenville, Texas, 11.4. 8, (tie) Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, and John Alley, Adams, Tenn., and Clark Adcock, Adams, Tenn., 12.2.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, B.C., 87 points on J Bar J Rodeo’s Money Maker. 2, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 85.5. 3, (tie) Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, and Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 84. 5, (tie) Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas, and Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 83.5. (second round) 1, (tie) Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, on Andrews Rodeo’s Cat Walk and Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., on Rafter G Rodeo’s Low Bucks, 85. 3, Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, 82. 4, (tie) CoBurn Bradshaw, Milford, Utah, and Dean Wadsworth, Ozona, Texas, 81.5. 6, (tie) Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, Thurston and Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., 81.5. (total on two) 1. Jake Wright, 168. 2, Cody DeMoss, 166.5. 3, Thurston, 164.5. 4, Bradshaw, 163.5. 5, Watson, 161.6, (tie) Sterling and Jacobs Crawley, 159. 8, Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, 158.

Tie-Down Roping: (second round) 1, Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas, 7.9 seconds. 2, (tie) Ben Robinson, Red Deer County, Alberta, Bobby Abernathy, Athens, Ala., and Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla., 8.3 seconds. 5, Justin Brinkerhoff, Corrine, Utah, 8.5. 6, Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas, 8.7. (total on two) 1, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 18.5. 2, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 18.6. 3, Clint Akins, Sanger, Texas, 19.0. 4, Justin Smith, Leesville, La., 19.6. 5, Stetson Vest, Childress, Texas, 19.7. 6, Jayce Johnson, Hempstead, Texas, 20.3. 7, Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla., 20.4. 8, Catfish Brown, Collinsville, Texas, 20.5.

Barrel Racing: (first round winners) 1, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas., 16.48 seconds, $5,100. 2, Cayla Small, Burneyville, Okla., 16.49, $4,372. 3, Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, Texas, 16.58, $3,643. 4, Amberleigh Moore, Keizer, Ore., 16.62, $3,157. 5, Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas, 16.64, $2,429. 6, Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas, 16.65, $1,943. 7, Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M., $1,457. 8, Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas, $971. 9, (tie) Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, and Meghan Johnson, Stephenville, Texas, $607 each. (second round) 1, Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas, 16.35 seconds. 2, Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas, 16.52 seconds. 3, Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas, 16.54. 4, Dena Kirkpatrick, Post, Texas, 16.56. 5, Kim Schultze, Larkspur, Colo., 16.67. 6, (tie) Jessica Frost, Ropesville, Texas, and Jody McKay, Red Oak, Okla., 16.80. (total on two) 1. Taylor, 32.99 seconds. 2, Forrest, 33.17 seconds. 3, Rix, 33.56. 4, Kirkpatrick, 33.67. 5, Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo., 33.67. 6, Schultze, 33.75. 7, Sammi Bessert, Grand Junction, Colo., 33.88. 8, McKay, 33.89.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, 88 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s J Lazy. 2, Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 84.5. 3, Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas, 83.5. 4, Elliott Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, 81.5. 5, Koby Radley, Holden, La., 81. 6, Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla., 79.5. (second round) 1. Elliott Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, 85 points on United Pro Rodeo’s Wonder Boy. 2, Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M., 84.5. 3, (tie) Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, Wesley Silcox, Santiquin, Utah, and Bayle Worden, 83.5. 6, Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 82.5. (total on two) 1. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas, 167. 2, Jacoby, 166.5. 3, Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla., 158.5. 4, Radley, 156. 5, Ricky Hallam, Norco, Calif., 151. 6, Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas, 151. 7, Ty Clearwater, LaCygne, Kan., 148.5. 8, Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas, 141.