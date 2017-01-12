Three is a charm for Brazilian bull rider at Denver

DENVER, Colo. (Jan. 11, 2017) -By Susan Kanode- It took three trips to the National Western Stock Show to compete at the Denver Chute Out for Brazilian bull riding sensation Kaique Pacheco to leave with the title.

He did that this year at the Professional Bull Riders’ (PBR) Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour event and did it with style. Pacheco who is from Itatiba, Sao Paulo, won the first round on Monday night. Then he was part of a bounty bull challenge, which he also won.

He had Tuesday night off and got to watch his buddies and fellow competitors ride. On Wednesday, he was part of the 31 riders who got a second opportunity to ride.

He got the bull named High Razor owned by D&H Cattle Company and Buck Cattle Company. Another eight-seconds got him an 85.5 score and put him in the driver’s seat for the finals. There were only two out of the 15 bull riders that advanced to the finals that were successful and Pacheco was again leader of the pack.

He was 91 points on a bull named Jack Shot from D&H Cattle Company and David Huffman. That ride gave him a total of 264 points to win the championship and $16,478. Including the $5,000 won for riding the bounty bull on Monday Pacheco earned $28,967.

More importantly, he got the championship buckle and earned a title from an event he has always enjoyed coming to.

“I like Denver,” he said through interpreter and fellow bull rider Silvano Alves. “I always want to win here.”

Pacheco is currently sixth in the PBR’s World standings and after his win here is in the lead in the Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour standings. He is on track to win his first world title in 2017after finishing as the reserve champion for the past two years.

Rodeo action continues at the National Western Stock Show with the first performance of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The following are results from the PBR Blue DEF Velocity Tour Denver Chute-Out at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo.

First round: 1, Kaique Pacheco, Itatiba, Sao Paulo, Brazil, 87.5 points on Flying S Bucking Bull’s Insane Hurricane, $2,853. 2, Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla., 87, $2,140. 3, (tie) Jake Gowdy, Bristow, Okla., and Cody Heffernan, Singleton, New South Wales, Australia, 86.5 and $1,070 each.

Semi-Finals: 1, Jake Gowdy, Bristow, Okla., 88.5 points on Selman and Terrell, LLC’s Rock Bottom, $2,853. 2, (tie) Chase Robbins, Marsing, Idaho and Sean Willingham, Summerville, Ga., 86.5 and $1,783 each. 4, Kaique Pacheco, Itatiba, Sao Paulo, Brazil, 85.5, $713.

Finals: (two qualified rides) 1, Kaique Pacheco, Itatiba, Sao Paulo, Brazil, 91 points on D&H Cattle Co./David Huffman’s Jack Shot, $3,923. 2, Kurt Shephard, Atherton, Queensland, Australia, 88.5, $3,210.

Overall Winners: (total on three) 1, Pacheco, 264 points, $16,478. (on two) 2, Gowdy, 175 points, $11,484. 3, Shephard, 174, $6,491. 4, Robbins, 172, $4,494. 5, Willingham, 171.5, $3,495. 6, Alex Cardozo, Indaiatuba, Sao Paulo, Brazil, 169, $2,497. 7, Nathan Burtenshaw, Coonamble, New South Wales, Australia, 164.5, $1,997. 8, Guilherme Marchi, Itupavi, Sao Paulo, Brazile, 163, $1,497. 9, Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 162.5, $999. 10, Douglas Duncan, Alvin, Texas, 157, $500.

