World’s best cowboys ready to fight for CINCH Timed Event Championship title

Feb. 27, 2017 / Guthrie, Oklahoma – By Ted Harbin – There is no other event like the CINCH Timed Event Championship of the World.

It’s unique format features 20 of the greatest all-around timed-event cowboys of today, and they will compete in all five disciplines that make up the championship that’s been dubbed the “Ironman of ProRodeo” – heading, heeling, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and steer roping.

“When you compete in so many different events, consistency is the biggest deal,” said Paul David Tierney, the reigning and two-time champion from Oral, S.D. “I’ve just got to keep reminding myself to stay calm and don’t get in a hurry.”

The reason is because the Timed Event is a five-round slugfest that takes place at noon and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Lazy E Arena. Each contender will make 25 runs before it concludes, so it’s more like a battle of wills. The winner will be the cowboy who best handles the challenges over three days.

“It’s such a tough event with all the different horses and the different events,” said Daniel Green, a two-time titlist from Oakdale, Calif. “You have to be able to adjust to all the different scenarios and challenges that come with it.”

The Ironman allows team ropers to wrestle steers and gives steer wrestlers a chance to rope calves. While everyone in the field has experience in multiple events, few do more than one or two through the rigors of the rodeo trail. The Timed Event provides an opportunity to expand on their skills.

“Roping and bulldogging is 50 percent mental and 50 percent physical, but winning is 90 percent mental,” said K.C. Jones, a five-time winner form Burlington, Wyo. “The Timed Event is a huge mental game, and I like that part of it.”

This year’s festivities will include the inaugural Jr. Ironman Championship, which will feature 10 top cowboys who range in age from 15-20.

The Jr. Ironman will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. It’s an outstanding opening act for the greatest all-around timed-event cowboys in the world competing in the most challenging contest in the sport.

They also will be on site to witness one of the greatest spectacles in Western sports history.

“Just to be considered one of the best Timed Event guys is a special honor,” said Kyle Lockett, a two-time champ from Visalia, Calif. “You can’t get caught up in it. You’ve just got to go at one animal at a time. You can’t afford to screw up.

“There’s stuff that’s going to happen. You can’t plan on anything until Sunday afternoon when everything is said and done.”

It all adds up to a magnificent championship featuring world-class competition. It’s just what fans have come to expect.

The 2017 CINCH Timed Event Championship is sponsored by CINCH, Priefert Ranch & Rodeo Equipment, YETI Coolers, Montana Silversmiths, ABI Equine, RAM, Carroll Original Wear, P&K Equipment, Cavender’s, American Farmers and Ranchers Insurance, Nutrena, MacroAir, National Saddlery, Cross Bar Gallery, John Vance Motors, , Pendleton Whisky, CSI Saddlepads, AQHA, Western Horseman Magazine, Spin to Win Magazine, Guthrie CVB, Made In Oklahoma Coalition, Sherwin-Williams, La Quinta Edmond and the Fairfield Inn & Suites – Edmond. Hampton Inn – Guthrie.

The 2017 CINCH Timed Event Championship is a Lazy E Production. For more information on the CINCH Timed Event Championship or other Lazy E events, contact the Lazy E Arena, 9600 Lazy E Drive, Guthrie, OK 73044, (405) 282-RIDE, (800) 595-RIDE or visit www.lazye.com.

CINCH Timed Event Championship Contestants

Paul D. Tierney Trevor Brazile

Josh Peek Cody Doescher

Kyle Lockett Daniel Green

Jess Tierney Jordan Ketscher

Landon McClaugherty Clay Smith

Trell Etbauer Brodie Poppino

KC Jones Erich Rogers

Ryle Smith Shay Carroll

Marcos Theriot Lane Karney

Shank Edwards Spencer Mitchell

Jr. Ironman Championship Contestants

Haven Meged – Montana Kash Cattoor – Utah

JD Draper – Kansas Allen Morse – Kentucky

Clay Morlan – Colorado Myles Neighbors – Arkansas

Bo Yaussi – Kansas Garrett Jacobs – New Mexico

Wyatt Hansen – California Tanner Green – Texas