WPRA history on display at ProRodeo Hall of Fame

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Courtesy PRCA – In anticipation of the 2017 ProRodeo Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Aug. 5, the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association opened a historical exhibit March 31.

This exhibit is housed in the 101 Gallery of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame, and will remain open until September. Visitors can learn the history of the WPRA from when 38 women met in a hotel room in San Angelo, Texas, in 1948 to start the Girls Rodeo Association (GRA) through the historic 2017 ProRodeo Hall of Fame inductions, which will include barrel racers for the first time ever.

In addition, there is a display showing the fashion and clothing trends through the years, a look back at the 1988 and 2002 Olympic Command Performance Rodeos held during the Olympic Games in Calgary and Salt Lake City, respectively, and a horsepower section honoring the horses that have been awarded with honors such as AQHA Horse of the Year, Horse With the Most Heart and the Rising Star Award.

“I am thrilled with the new partnership between the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and the WPRA,” said Kent Sturman, Director of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. “Not only will we now honor the women who excel in the sport of barrel racing, but with this exhibit, we can educate our guests and fans about the history of the WPRA and promote this important segment of the sport of professional rodeo. These outstanding women have been instrumental in advancing this event, and they deserve to be celebrated.”

As announced March 28, the two individuals and one equine partner which will be honored in the inaugural WPRA Hall of Fame class include Wanda Harper Bush, Charmayne James and a joint PRCA/WPRA equine inductee, Star Plaudit “Red.”

They will be joined by the PRCA inductees, which include Buck Rutherford (All-Around), Enoch Walker (Saddle Bronc), Cody Custer (Bull Riding), Tommy Puryear (Steer Wrestling), Mike Beers (Team Roping), Randy Corley (Contract Personnel), Bob Ragsdale (Notable), Smith & Velvet (Livestock) and Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo (Committee).

The ProRodeo Hall of Fame, which is a popular Colorado Springs attraction for rodeo fans and tourists alike, has already inducted 250 people, 27 rodeo committees and 31 animals.

The 2017 ProRodeo Hall of Fame Induction festivities are scheduled for Aug. 3-5, and the actual ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. MT on Aug. 5.

The Hall of Fame is currently open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Starting May 1 through Aug. 31, it will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m